Detroit Lions cut 2 players for gambling on NFL games; Jameson Williams suspended 6 games

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Two Detroit Lions players have been cut for betting on NFL games, and two others, including top young receiver Jameson Williams, have been suspended six games for gambling violations.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

My rant ---> The Detroit Lions are finally trending up, so of course a young star a gets gambling suspension

2 cut for gambling on NFL games

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore have been released by the Lions after the NFL announced they had been suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy.

“We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately,” Holmes said.

Cephus, 25, was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round in 2020 out of Wisconsin, but never really established a major role in the offense. He made 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Quintez Cephus #87 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jared Goff #16 during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

In 2022, Cephus played just four games due to injury. He made two grabs for 15 yards.

Moore, 27, played in all 17 games for the Lions two seasons ago, but only played in 11 games last year, making 12 tackles.

Detroit made several key additions to the secondary in free agency, so losing Moore is not a major blow to the defense.

Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill suspended

The most damaging news for the Lions looking ahead to the upcoming season is that Williams will miss the first six games.

Williams and fellow wide receiver Stanley Berryhill were given six-game suspensions for violating the league’s gambling policy. They placed bets on non-NFL games from an NFL facility, according to a team release.

“We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward,” Holmes said.

Williams and Berryhill can participate with the team during the offseason and preseason, but both will miss the first six games, the Lions announced.

Detroit traded up to the No. 12 overall pick in last year’s draft to select Williams, even knowing he would miss the majority of the season due to a knee injury he suffered at Alabama in the national championship game.

When he returned, Williams, 22, was a dangerous addition to the offense, taking his only catch 41 yards for a touchdown and rushing 40 yards on his only carry. He also had another touchdown called back by a penalty.

Berryhill, 24, appeared in four games last season. He made one tackle on special teams.