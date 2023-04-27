Feel the Bern: The Big Cheesehead is now in the Big Apple

DETROIT – It’s hard to believe that the Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers this coming season and Aaron Rodgers won’t be part of the festivities.

In case you haven’t heard, Rodgers is now with the New York Jets. After 18 years in Green Bay, he’s with New York. It’s the same route that Brett Favre took, and he’s the man Rodgers replaced.

Now, all you Lions fans are screaming at the top of your lungs that this is the greatest thing to happen to the Lions since they beat the Dallas Cowboys for their only playoff win since 1957. But think for a moment. A friend of mine reminded me that even with Rodgers, the Lions have beaten the Packers in three straight meetings, and Rodgers was the starter in all three games.

My friend claims the Packers got a huge haul from the Jets, which helps their team. Draft picks can always build a future.

So, Lions fans, take heart, you won’t be seeing Rodgers for at least a year. This coming season, the Lions don’t face the Jets. All those games that Rodgers won against the Lions are in the past. Look to the future -- forget what happened and the nightmares he created. That is, until the Jets show up on the schedule.