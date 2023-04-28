Teams eyeing D’Andre Swift trade after Detroit Lions drafted running back in 1st round, per ESPN

D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on December 04, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Teams around the NFL are calling about a possible D’Andre Swift trade after the Detroit Lions took a running back in the first round of the draft, according to ESPN.

NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler says the Lions have received calls about Swift after the team selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday night.

Fowler says Swift’s representatives “have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit.”

Swift has been one of the most exciting players for the Lions since they drafted him in the second round in 2020. He’s missed 10 games across three seasons due to injury, but has still racked up 1,680 rushing yards, 1,198 receiving yards, and 25 total touchdowns.

The 24-year-old averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 8.1 yards per catch in 2022.

Detroit is deep at running back despite letting Jamaal Williams leave in free agency. General manager Brad Holmes added former Chicago Bears star David Montgomery to fill that role.

If the Lions trade Swift, Gibbs would likely fill his role in next year’s offense, while Montgomery more or less takes over for Williams.