Detroit Lions select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 pick in NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 26: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against Caleb Wooden #21 of the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have selected Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

The multidimension player had 151 rushing attempts for 926 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gibbs also caught 44 receptions for 444 yards with three touchdowns.

Scouts say he reminds them of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

With the selection, the Lions will now have a three headed monster at tailback as Gibbs will join D’Andre Swift and newly signed running back David Montgomery.

Detroit initially had the No. 6 pick which came from the Los Angeles Rams as the final piece of the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles two years ago but they decided to acquire more draft equity and traded with the Arizona Cardinals for picks No. 12, 34 and 168.

Excitement is at an all-time high for Lions fans, as the team is coming off a 9-8 season that ended with eight wins in 10 weeks and an upset victory in Green Bay that kept the Packers out of the playoffs.

General manager Brad Holmes aced the 2022 draft, taking budding star Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall and picking up other major contributors with later picks, including Malcolm Rodriguez, James Houston, and Kerby Joseph.

Holmes isn’t afraid to make big moves on draft night. He traded another Rams first-round pick to move up to No. 12 last year and take Jameson Williams, who has a promising future but missed most of his rookie season with a knee injury.

Williams is facing a six-game suspension this year after violating the NFL’s somewhat hypocritical gambling policy.

The Lions will still be a team to watch after the dust settles early Friday morning. They have two picks in the second round, thanks to the T.J. Hockenson trade, and one pick in the third round. Everyone is excited to see what Holmes can do with five of the top 100 selections.