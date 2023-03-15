Detroit Lions sign free agent running back David Montgomery to 3-year deal

(Charles Rex Arbogast, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DETROIT – According to reports, the Detroit Lions have signed free agent running back David Montgomery to a three-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal is worth $18 million with $11 million guaranteed.

Montgomery, who is now a former division foe, played for the Chicago Bears from 2019-2022 his young NFL career.

The 25-year-old bruiser carried the ball 201 times for 801 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, adding 34 receptions for 316 yards and one endzone score in 16 games.

The deal most likely ends the Lions’ career of fan favorite Jamaal Williams.