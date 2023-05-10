Feel the Bern: LIV golf tournament leaves its mark

Chase Koepka hits from the 17th tee during the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

DETROIT – Did you hear about what happened at the LIV event at the Grange Golf Course in Adelaide, Australia last month?

The members of the club are not happy with the condition the course was left in after the golfers split, and the first bit of damage came at the par three 12th hole.

That’s where Chase Koepka, yes Brooks Koepka has a brother who plays on the LIV Tour as does Brooks, made a hole in one at the par three 12th hole, and there was a celebration of humongous proportions. The moment proved they can celebrate on the LIV Tour! Beer was flying everywhere.

The members are steamed because they had to give up the course for six weeks, and now the damage left by the fans and the golfers around the course will be around for six months at least.

To head off any possible anger by the members of the course having the tournament there, officials came up with the brilliant idea of giving the members free tickets to the tournament. But that also blew up because that meant they could see the damage first hand, and it was extensive. Plus, the members are angry because they’re really still drying off.