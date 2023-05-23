Feel the Bern: Is there anything Tom Brady can’t do?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Late last night, Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s no word on how much he kicked in to get that title, but that’s pretty heady stuff for a guy you thought had done it all.

Brady won seven Super Bowls -- six of them with the New England Patriots. He showed an interest in minority ownership of the Miami Dolphins in 2021 and ‘22. By the way, the Dolphins lost a first-round pick because of those conversations.

There are two things that make this situation interesting. First, if you’re thinking of him playing again at the age of 45, he could, but it would have to be approved by the league owners. Can you imagine Brady coming out of the owner’s suite and pulling on a No. 12 jersey to lead the Raiders? I mean, it is Tom Brady!

The second item is that Brady has a 10-year, $375 million deal to become an analyst for FOX. ESPN reported Brady’s deal to become an owner was blessed by FOX, and another report says the deal would be unaffected.

Seems rather odd to have the Raiders owner doing games on TV. Can you see him momentarily forgetting where he is and rooting for the Raiders while calling the game? Of course you can, because after all, he is Tom Brady!