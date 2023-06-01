Feel the Bern: Can Miami pull off the NBA Finals win vs. Denver?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks for a call during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The NBA Finals begin tonight in Denver. It’s the Nuggets vs. the Heat, and before you talk about what a mismatch this is, remember what happened in the previous rounds.

The #1 seed in the East was the Milwaukee Bucks, and they went on summer vacation after losing to the Miami Heat. Then the 2nd seed, the Boston Celtics, joined the Bucks on vacation. Yes, those Miami Heat!

So, what can they do against the Nuggets, who are the #1 seed in the West? We think plenty if they have something left in the tank.

No one believes Miami can win this best-of-seven series. Heck, many don’t feel they can win a single game. But that was the feeling before they played Milwaukee and Boston, and here they are in the Finals.

Denver gets a huge break with lots of days off until the series begins. They can heal and get some rest, which is what every player wants this time of year. Every time you think Miami is done, they come to life. It’s like the monster in a horror flick.

You think the monster is dead, he rises again. But not this time! The Nuggets will win in 5, maybe 6. The monster will prevail, even though you might be rooting for the good guys.