Report: Pistons to hire ex-Suns coach Monty Williams; Deal could be largest in NBA history

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a record-breaking deal with Monty Williams to fill their vacant head coaching job.

According to The Athletic, former Suns head coach Monty Williams has agreed to a six-year, $72 million deal to become the team’s new head coach. ESPN reports the deal is worth closer to $78 million, which would be the largest in NBA coaching history.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Monty Williams has agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. It’s the largest coaching deal in NBA history. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2023

Williams goes back to Pistons GM Troy Weaver during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he was an assistant coach.

At that time, Trader Troy served as the assistant GM for the Thunder.

Williams was also the leading man for the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons and, recently, four seasons with the Phoenix Suns, where he took them to the NBA Finals in 2021.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Monty Williams of the New Orleans Pelicans watches action during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center on December 2, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans won the game 112-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (2014 Stacy Revere)

Dwane Casey stepped into a front office role after the end of last season, which had the Pistons with the worst record in the league.

The Pistons had been linked to several candidates for coaches, including former UConn coach Kevin Ollie and Bucks assistant Charles Lee.

Williams was fired in Phoenix after the Suns lost in the second round vs. Denver. The 51-year-old reportedly told teams he was planning to take a season off.

Williams was the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year, and led the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, losing to the Bucks.