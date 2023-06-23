71º

Pistons trade up, draft Houston guard Marcus Sasser with No. 25 pick

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) reacts as his team defeats Auburn in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Pistons traded back into the first round in Thursday’s NBA Draft, selecting Houston guard Marcus Sasser with the No. 25 pick.

The Pistons traded the No. 31 pick to Boston to acquire the No. 25 pick, which was just traded to Boston from Memphis earlier this week. Detroit sent Boston two future second round picks.

Sasser is one of the best shooter’s in the draft, averaging 16 points per game with the University of Houston last season, helping lead them to the Final Four.

The Pistons selected Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick earlier in the first round.

