Pistons trade up, draft Houston guard Marcus Sasser with No. 25 pick

The Pistons traded back into the first round in Thursday’s NBA Draft, selecting Houston guard Marcus Sasser with the No. 25 pick.

The Pistons traded the No. 31 pick to Boston to acquire the No. 25 pick, which was just traded to Boston from Memphis earlier this week. Detroit sent Boston two future second round picks.

Sasser is one of the best shooter’s in the draft, averaging 16 points per game with the University of Houston last season, helping lead them to the Final Four.

The Pistons selected Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick earlier in the first round.