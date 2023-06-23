Detroit Pistons select Overtime Elite star Ausar Thompson with No. 5 overall pick in NBA draft

In this photo provided by Overtime Elite, Ausar Thompson of the City Reapers dunks during an Overtime Elite Finals basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at OTE Arena in Atlanta. Amen and Ausar Thompson are dressing for success in their own unique style as they prepare to go in their own separate directions for really the first time. The 6-foot-7 guards out of Overtime Elite are projected in the AP mock draft to be selected early Thursday night, which could make them the first set of twins taken in the top 10 of the same NBA draft class. (Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite via AP)

NEW YORK – The Detroit Pistons have selected Overtime Elite star Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.

Thompson is a 6′7″, 215-pound guard who won his second consecutive OTE Championships with the City Reapers, winning his second Finals MVP as well.

Playing alongside his twin brother, Amen Thompson (who was selected by the Houston Rockers at pick No. 4), Ausar was named the regular season MVP. He has won every MVP award the league offered, so it’s safe to say his transition to the pro level will be quick and effortless.

Amen Thompson, left, and Ausar Thompson arrive at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Associated Press)

During his time of domination, he averaged 16.3 points per game alongside 7.1 rebounds per game and 6.1 assists per game.

His scoring average ticked up substantially in the playoffs, averaging 21 points per game, proving he was an elite scorer. He did a little twin magic as Amen threw him an assist for the game-winning three as time nearly expired.

That performance amongst his peers, calmness under pressure, and confidence to take the last shot is exactly what the Pistons need.

The last four picks for the Pistons were Cade Cunningham in 2021, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren in 2022, and now Asure has the Motor City revving up for non-stop action.