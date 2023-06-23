Detroit Pistons select Overtime Elite star Ausar Thompson with No. 5 overall pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK – The Detroit Pistons have selected Overtime Elite star Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.
Thompson is a 6′7″, 215-pound guard who won his second consecutive OTE Championships with the City Reapers, winning his second Finals MVP as well.
Playing alongside his twin brother, Amen Thompson (who was selected by the Houston Rockers at pick No. 4), Ausar was named the regular season MVP. He has won every MVP award the league offered, so it’s safe to say his transition to the pro level will be quick and effortless.
During his time of domination, he averaged 16.3 points per game alongside 7.1 rebounds per game and 6.1 assists per game.
His scoring average ticked up substantially in the playoffs, averaging 21 points per game, proving he was an elite scorer. He did a little twin magic as Amen threw him an assist for the game-winning three as time nearly expired.
That performance amongst his peers, calmness under pressure, and confidence to take the last shot is exactly what the Pistons need.
The last four picks for the Pistons were Cade Cunningham in 2021, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren in 2022, and now Asure has the Motor City revving up for non-stop action.