The Tigers-Twins game will start earlier on Sunday at Comerica Park ahead of possible storms later in the afternoon.

Sunday’s game on June 25 has been moved up to 12:10 p.m.

Tickets for the originally scheduled 1:40 p.m. game tomorrow are still valid for the 12:10 p.m. game.