Storms leave damage at Detroit Golf Club just days before Rocket Mortgage Classic

Storm damage at the Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2023.

DETROIT – Overnight storms left some damage at the Detroit Golf Club just days before the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Southeast Michigan was hit by severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning, and the Detroit Golf Club was clearly hit by some strong wind gusts.

Local 4 received pictures from a viewer that show an uprooted tree, damaged fences and signs, and other debris.

The club’s biggest event of the year, the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, is scheduled to begin this week. The first round tees off Thursday, June 29.

This year, the field is headlined by Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and Keegan Bradley.

Here are more pictures of the damage:

Storm damage at the Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2023. (WDIV)