Feel the Bern: Is the NFL’s power felt worldwide? Yes!

DETROIT – Wednesday brought one more example of the sheer power of the NFL.

Let’s be honest: The NFL is king of all its surveys. Why do we gush with such enthusiasm? The answer lies in the Chiefs-Dolphins game on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tickets sold out in 15 minutes on Ticketmaster. Even Taylor Swift had to notice!

It’s simply phenomenal that a foreign sport that’s called football but isn’t soccer would be that popular there. The game will be played at Deutsche Bank Park. It seats 51,500, and there’s standing room for another 9,300.

Tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday, and by 12:15 p.m., they were gone. When fans signed in, they got a message telling them that 1 million people were ahead of them in the queue. Enjoy the wait.

So, is it the football that Germans want to see? NFL popularity is huge, and there’s even talk of putting a team in England or Germany down the road.

Or could it be FOMO -- fear of missing out on an NFL regular season game? Seems like a stretch. Or do you think all those people thought it was soccer, which they call football over there?

A million people waiting! You wouldn’t do that to see anyone. Well, maybe Taylor Swift.