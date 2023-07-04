Detroit Tigers need series sweep with 2 best pitchers returning against worst team in baseball

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches the second inning during the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros game on Sunday June 27, 2021 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers haven’t swept a series in two months, but that needs to change this week as their two best pitchers return from the injured list to face the worst team in baseball.

It’s not easy to sweep any series against a Major League Baseball team, but giving that label to the Oakland Athletics is generous. More than midway through this season, the A’s are on pace to challenge the worst record in MLB history -- their .267 winning percentage translates to a 43-119 record across 162 games.

It’s the perfect soft landing for Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez as they make their returns to Comerica Park.

Skubal, who was rounding into ace form last season before undergoing flexor tendon surgery, hasn’t pitched for the Tigers since Aug. 1. In five minor-league appearances this season, Skubal allowed two earned runs while striking out 20 batters in 14.2 innings.

If not for his own injury on May 28, Rodriguez would likely be representing the Tigers in next week’s All-Star Game. He owns a 2.13 ERA and 0.975 WHIP this season.

Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of a double header at Comerica Park on April 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (2023 Getty Images)

In his only rehab start, Rodriguez struck out four batters in 4.1 scoreless innings for the Toledo Mud Hens.

Fortunately for both Skubal and Rodriguez, they’ll get one more start against a minor-league caliber lineup. Oakland ranks dead last in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and slugging percentage.

The Tigers are fortunate to be within 4.5 games of the AL Central despite sitting nine games below .500. In any other division, they’d be between 8 and 19.5 games back.

But the deficit could grow in the final days leading up to the All-Star break, as the Minnesota Twins host the disastrous Kansas City Royals this week while the Tigers battle the A’s. Detroit also has to finish up the first half with three against Toronto -- no easy task.

That’s why it’s critical for the Tigers to take advantage of this home series against Oakland, especially with Skubal, Rodriguez, and All-Star Michael Lorenzen on the mound. Detroit hasn’t swept a series since May 4 -- if it doesn’t happen at home against the worst team in the league, then when?