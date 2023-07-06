Feel the Bern: Why the MLB has the best All-Star Game of any major sport

Next week, the world of Major League Baseball takes a break as the All-Star Game is scheduled for Seattle on Tuesday night.

Every night during the season, there are games galore, but then during the break, suddenly they are gone. All the attention in the sport is centered on this one game. And if you compare it to the other All-Star games, it’s the hands-down winner.

Let’s examine the facts, and we start with the NBA All-Star Game. If you’re a betting individual, then putting your money on the over is the way to go here. One word you never hear at an NBA All-Star Game is “defense.” That’s because no one on the court plays it. It’s offense, offense, and more offense. Even that gets dull.

Now to the NHL All-Star Game, and we will repeat what we said about the NBA. If you’re a betting individual, then putting your money on the over is the way to go here. One word you never hear at an NHL All-Star Game is “defense.” That’s because no one on the ice plays it. It’s offense, offense, and more offense. Even that gets dull (so does reading the exact same thing).

And we close with the NFL Pro Bowl Game. The worst! Just the worst! So bad that they had to change it to flag football. The last time I checked, that ain’t the NFL. The Pro Bowl is a joke, and that’s being kind. So, enjoy the baseball All-Star Game. It’s the best of a bad bunch of choices.