Detroit Tigers select high school outfielder Max Clark with No. 3 pick in MLB draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers selected high school outfielder Max Clark with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

The Tigers were handed the third overall pick after posting a disappointing 66-96 record in 2022 -- better than only five other teams. They lucked out in MLB’s first-ever draft lottery, jumping from No. 6 to No. 3, which put them in position to pick an elite bat.

Detroit is in desperate need of offense up and down the organization. The Tigers again have one of the worst lineups in the sport this year, and as a result, they sit 11 games below .500 at the All-Star break.

Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy are the two most exciting prospects knocking on the door to the majors, but Scott Harris still has plenty of work to do.

He took a risk with his first draft pick. Harris elected to pick an 18-year-old high schooler with power questions over established Florida star in Wyatt Langford.

Langford batted .373 for Florida this season, with a .498 on-base percentage and a .784 slugging percentage. He walked 56 times compared to 44 strikeouts and hit 21 home runs in 236 at-bats.

Clark is a left-handed batter with a strong hit tool and elite speed. He’s considered a solid center fielder with a great arm.

He earned Gatorade’s National Baseball Player of the Year award for his senior year performance at Franklin High School in Indiana, posting an on-base percentage over .800. He hit six homers, five triples, and nine doubles while striking out just five times in 120 plate appearances, according to Max Preps.