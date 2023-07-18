78º

Detroit Lions are most popular pick to go to Super Bowl from NFC, BetMGM says

Eagles heavily favored to repeat as NFC champions

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 04: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on December 04, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya, 2022 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are the most popular pick to go to the Super Bowl from the NFC, according to BetMGM.

NBC Sports reports more than 36% of the bets placed at BetMGM on the 2023-2024 NFC champion have the Lions coming out on top. More than 34% of the total money placed on the NFC winner has been placed on the Lions, BetMGM reports.

As a result, the Lions’ odds of winning the NFC have shifted from +1100 to +850.

At +260 on BetMGM, the Philadelphia Eagles are the betting favorites to win the NFC after doing so last season. Only 13% of the tickets and 11.8% of the total money placed on the NFC winner have favored the Eagles.

No team outside of the Lions and Eagles has more than 10% of the bets to win the NFC, BetMGM said.

The Lions have never had more hype coming into a season, and they’re hoping to ride that to the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

