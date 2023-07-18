Detroit Lions are most popular pick to go to Super Bowl from NFC, BetMGM says

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 04: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on December 04, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are the most popular pick to go to the Super Bowl from the NFC, according to BetMGM.

NBC Sports reports more than 36% of the bets placed at BetMGM on the 2023-2024 NFC champion have the Lions coming out on top. More than 34% of the total money placed on the NFC winner has been placed on the Lions, BetMGM reports.

As a result, the Lions’ odds of winning the NFC have shifted from +1100 to +850.

At +260 on BetMGM, the Philadelphia Eagles are the betting favorites to win the NFC after doing so last season. Only 13% of the tickets and 11.8% of the total money placed on the NFC winner have favored the Eagles.

No team outside of the Lions and Eagles has more than 10% of the bets to win the NFC, BetMGM said.

The Lions have never had more hype coming into a season, and they’re hoping to ride that to the first Super Bowl in franchise history.