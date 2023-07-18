Feel the Bern: Tigers sign top pick Max Clark -- now what?

Baseball player Max Clark and softball player Ava Brown are honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft will produce some of the game’s best future talent, and the Tigers hope their number one pick is in that group of the best talent.

His name is Max Clark. He’s 18 years old and played at Franklin Community High School in Indiana. He was the 3rd overall pick, and the Tigers have signed him.

Clark’s deal will pay him a $7.7 million bonus, not bad for an 18-year-old getting his first job. By signing, Clark has officially left his college commitment that would have taken him to Vanderbilt, but that’s now done.

Clark is headed to that beautiful metropolis known as Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers’ spring training complex is Clark’s new home.

The Tigers love this kid. Team President Scott Harris says Max is an elite talent. He told Evan Petzold of the Free Press that Clark is a 5-tool player, and Harris says that phrase is tossed around too much.

However, Harris went on to say, “We think Max has all five.”

Great buildup and a great talent. Now the wait is on for Max Clark to become a major leaguer.