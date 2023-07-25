9 Michigan golf courses make list of top 100 in US

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT- June 24: A generic image of a golf ball near the pin during the Travelers Championship Tournament at the TPC River Highlands Golf Course on June 24th, 2017 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nine Michigan golf courses made Gold Digest’s list of top 100 public courses in the United States last week.

According to Golf Digest, the list is meant to mark “exemplary design” and to act as a guide to where golfers may want to play. The public course list includes Michigan courses where bookings cost up to $200, but act as a list “relative to all of us” compared with Golf Digest’s list of America’s 100 greatest courses which the magazine says is “a little like ranking the world’s greatest three-starred restaurants—where most of us will never be able to get a reservation.”

Five of Michigan’s featured courses are located in Arcadia and Roscommon. Two Michigan courses made their first appearances on the list while the Tullymore Golf Resort returned to the list after an absence.

Michigan’s courses rank as follows:

