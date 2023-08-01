Justin Verlander traded back to Astros less than 1 season after leaving Houston

New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

DETROIT – Former Detroit Tigers superstar Justin Verlander is reportedly being traded to the Houston Astros once again, this time after just a few months with the New York Mets.

The Tigers famously sent Verlander to Houston just before midnight of the waiver deadline on Aug. 31, 2017. They received Jake Rogers, Franklin Perez, and Daz Cameron in return, and while Rogers is a decent MLB catcher, the trade has obviously turned out to be disastrous for Detroit.

Verlander, 40, spent the first 12 and a half years of his MLB career in Detroit. The next four seasons in Houston were his best, as he won two World Series titles and two Cy Young awards.

He missed the start of the 2023 season due to injury and made only 16 starts with the Mets after signing a two-year, $86.7 million deal this offseason.

Now he’s reportedly returning to an Astros team that’s currently a half-game behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West and in possession of the second wildcard spot.

Verlander has a 3.15 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 94.1 innings this season. He’s struck out 81 batters.