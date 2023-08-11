Lions open preseason Friday vs. Giants at Ford Field

Fans will pile into Ford Field tonight in Detroit for the Lions preseason opener against the New York Giants.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m., the first of three total preseason games. Two will be at home for the Lions.

It’s the first time fans have seen the Lions on the field since they finished last season with a primetime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Since then, the Lions hype train has been chugging along.

Detroit enters the 2023 season as the odds on favorite to win the NFC North, and they’re a popular pick to with the NFC.

Fans probably won’t see much of the starters tonight -- if at all -- but any football is better than no football.

The Lions will see the Jaguars next Saturday at Ford Field, before wrapping up the preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit opens the regular season on Sept. 7 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, the first game of the NFL regular season, on Thursday night.