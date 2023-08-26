Astros' Framber Valdez holds Tigers hitless through 6 innings

(Duane Burleson, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros has not allowed a hit through six inning against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The 29-year-old left-hander no-hit the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1. Making his fourth start since then, he struck out three, walked four and hit a batter. He has thrown 52 of 91 pitches for strikes.

Valdez nearly allowed a second-inning homer to Miguel Cabrera, but right fielder Kyle Tucker made a jumping catch against the fence.

Houston led 1-0 on Jose Altuve's RBI single in the third inning.

