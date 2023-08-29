Feel the Bern: Why I’m so excited for September

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – That’s right, this Friday is September 1st, and that’s the day the sports world officially goes into orbit.

College football begins this weekend with Michigan State at home vs. Central. Then, on Saturday, Michigan is home vs. East Carolina...sans head coach Jim Harbaugh. As 36 1/2-point favorites, we think Michigan will somehow survive without Jimbo.

The start of September also means the start of the NFL season, which isn’t too far away. To be exact, it’s next Thursday when the Lions face the Chiefs in the league’s season opener. The defending Super Bowl champs host the team many feel is the ‘it’ team for this coming season.

The Lions have never been in this position. Expectations are off the charts. How the Lions handle the pressure will tell a lot about them.

September also brings us the final month of the pennant races. With 30 games left, the Tigers are 8 1/2 games out of first. Chances are slim and none they can win the division. And slim just caught the bus out of town. But there has been improvement in the Tigers, which gives you hope for the future. And that’s something you might not have said when the season began.

So kick off your shoes and enjoy the show. There are plenty to choose from in the month of September! Plus, basketball and hockey are just around the corner. Go ahead...smile!