Feel the Bern: What a night in Kansas City for the Detroit Lions

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 07: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates their 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Detroit, that was no dream you had last night. In case reality hasn’t hit yet: the Lions did beat the Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Sure KC was missing two of its biggest weapons, but who cares? The Lions made a statement. Take it in! These are not the same Lions you’ve endured for all these years.

Let’s start with the defense. Simply awful for the first half of last season, the defense was simply delightful down the stretch. And the young players made plays like veterans. If this is how Brad Holmes selects youth, bring it on.

The enthusiasm and spirit this team played with in a hostile environment was breathtaking, at times. Again, it’s rare when a reigning Super Bowl champ gets rained on -- on their home field!

But everyone says the Lions stunned the Chiefs. You can use that adjective just this one time. If you thought last night was great, just wait. Next Sunday at Ford Field, the Lions host the Seahawks. Management might want to make sure the roof is on tightly. One gets the feeling the crowd will test it.

An amazing night in KC! But be cool. More are on the way.