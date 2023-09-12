CJGJ told Lions fans to wear blue ski masks to home opener. Now they’re sold out on Amazon

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 7: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 of the Detroit Lions poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

If you needed another indication of the Detroit Lions hype train, look no further than what happened on Tuesday night.

After the big win against Kansas City last week, Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared in the locker room wearing a blue ski mask, declaring “it ain’t the same Detroit!”

It was almost immediately a hit with fans. But on Tuesday, CJGJ told reporters he wants fans to show up to Ford Field on Sunday for the home opener against Seattle wearing similar blue ski masks.

“You gonna see on Sunday, blue ski masks everywhere,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Part of us, it’s the culture. I’m changing it.”

Within hours, blue ski masks were out of stock on Amazon. They were there, you could buy a pair for $9.99, what a steal!

The blue ski masks are likely available elsewhere, but the fact that they sold out on Amazon, just hours after a simple comment circulated on social media, shows how invested Lions fans are this season.

The 1-0 Detroit Lions take on the Seahawks at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Blue ski masks and all.