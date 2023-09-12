Feel the Bern: You have to feel sad for Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Word came down this morning that Aaron Rodgers of the NY Jets has torn his left Achilles and will be out for the rest of the season.

MetLife Stadium was electric last night with Rodgers making his Jets debut. At the age of 39, Rodgers was beginning his final hurrah. He was on the path to a Super Bowl, and that’s what he kept saying. But he will now stop.

Unless you have no heart and have no compassion, you have to feel sad for Rodgers. Sure, he beat the Lions senselessly throughout the years. But you never want to wish bad things on any player. Rodgers was a bit of a diva, but that’s no reason to hope for ill for him. Karma is a dangerous weapon to play with.

So now the wait begins. Will he try to rehab himself and be ready for next season? The injury takes close to a year to repair and be ready for the start of next year. No one at this point knows.

The NFL is in a state of shock, as are most Jets fans. And the league was counting on Rodgers because the Jets had 6 prime-time games on the schedule. That’s all because of Rodgers. People are not going to turn on the TV to watch Zach Wilson.

And one final thought...wonder what they’re thinking in Green Bay?