Lions unveil 8-foot Barry Sanders statue outside of Ford Field

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders now has a statue of himself outside of Ford Field.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions finally unveiled a new statue of football legend Barry Sanders outside of Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday.

Sanders is the Lions all-time leader in several offensive categories. He was also an NFL MVP (1997), two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1994, 1997), Offensive Rookie of the Year (1989), six-time first-team All-Pro (1989–1991, 1994, 1995, 1997) and earned a Pro Bowl nod in all 10 of his NFL seasons.

A ceremony was held outside Ford Field with team ownership, former players, including Calvin Johnson, and other guests, like former coach Wayne Fontes. Sanders spoke to the crowd after the statue was officially revealed.

“If I could, I would go out to each and every Lions fan, give you a hug, tell you how much I appreciate you. It’s been such a wonderful journey for me just being lifted up and cheered on by all the Lions fans out there and Barry Sanders fans. I really appreciate it,” Sanders said.

“It’s hard to express how much you really mean to me. So thank you, thank you, thank you so much all of you Lions fans for packing the Silverdome, packing Ford Field. We had some great times together.”

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2004.

The statue can be viewed outside Gate B at Ford Field.