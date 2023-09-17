71º
Detroit Lions announce 5 inactive players ahead of game; Seahawks have 7

Lions officially without left tackle Taylor Decker

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Head football coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions talks with Taylor Decker #68 during Training Camp on July 31, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Leon Halip, 2021 Leon Halip)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced five inactive players ahead of their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the inactive players:

  • Left tackle Taylor Decker
  • Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley
  • Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs
  • Cornerback Steven Gilmore
  • Defensive lineman Brodric Martin

Here are the inactive players for the Seahawks:

  • Linebacker Devin Bush
  • Safety Jamal Adams
  • Linebacker Boye Mafe
  • Offensive tackle McClendon Curtis
  • Offensive tackle Charles Cross
  • Offensive lineman Ben Brown
  • Defensive end Mike Morris

