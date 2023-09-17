Detroit Lions announce 5 inactive players ahead of game; Seahawks have 7

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced five inactive players ahead of their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Here are the inactive players:
- Left tackle Taylor Decker
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley
- Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs
- Cornerback Steven Gilmore
- Defensive lineman Brodric Martin
Here are the inactive players for the Seahawks:
- Linebacker Devin Bush
- Safety Jamal Adams
- Linebacker Boye Mafe
- Offensive tackle McClendon Curtis
- Offensive tackle Charles Cross
- Offensive lineman Ben Brown
- Defensive end Mike Morris