Detroit Lions announce 5 inactive players ahead of game; Seahawks have 7

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced five inactive players ahead of their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the inactive players:

Left tackle Taylor Decker

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs

Cornerback Steven Gilmore

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin

