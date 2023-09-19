Dare we say it, but is the Al Avila era starting to show positive impacts for Tigers?

Mention the name Al Avila to Tigers fans, and it’s understandable if their blood might start to boil and their faces turn red with anger.

Avila might be one of the worst general managers the Tigers have had, and some feel he’s on the level of former Tigers GM Randy Smith, and former Lions GMs Matt Millen and Bob Quinn, in terms of being one of the worst ever in Detroit sports by setting the organization back years with terrible decisions.

It’s a logical viewpoint, given the record and losing seasons the Tigers had under Avila’s watch speaks for itself. As does the Justin Verlander trade. As does the awful track record of signing international free agents. As does having baseball’s worst offense over the last two years, the Javier Baez signing, and so forth.

But wait a minute. All of a sudden, recent developments with the Tigers are starting to put Avila in a little better light.

No, we’re not advocating Avila never should have been fired. Again, all the losing seasons speak for themselves.

But there is mounting evidence also that maybe Avila shouldn’t be on the level of Smith, Millen or Quinn, either.

In fact, you can take it a step further that some pillars were brought in during the Avila era that are starting to form a good foundation for the organization and fans to delight in going forward.

Just hear us out here with all these things that have happened with the Tigers, likely as you stopped paying attention with football season arriving.

Intriguing prospects acquired for bullpen rentals

Avila acquired rookie starting pitchers Reese Olson and Sawyer Gipson-Long for two bullpen rentals, aka players acquired near the trade deadline who only were with their new teams for a few months before they became free agents.

We’re not saying Olson and Gipson-Long are the second coming of the Verlander-Max Scherzer duo, by any means.

But Olson, acquired from Milwaukee in 2021 for Daniel Norris, has been a revelation and arguably the team’s best pitcher lately, taking no-hitters through five innings in consecutive starts.

Gipson-Long, acquired from the Twins for Michael Fulmer last year, has struck out 16 batters and allowed just three earned runs in 10 innings of work in his first two career starts. He struck out 11 in five innings and had a whopping 23 swinging strikes on Saturday night against the Angels.

While both pitchers could ultimately flame out, they could also be rotation fixtures for years. At the very least, the promise they are flashing right now shows they were two good heists by Avila, who has been criticized for never winning any trades.

Middle, late-round picks flourishing

Kerry Carpenter was taken in the 19th round of the 2019 draft. Tarik Skubal was taken in the ninth round of the 2018 draft. Colt Keith was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. Beau Brieske was taken in the 27th round of the 2019 draft.

Carpenter and Skubal are establishing themselves as young franchise cornerstones, Keith is one of the best hitting prospects in all of baseball, and Brieske has become a valuable hybrid pitcher who can start and pitch out of the bullpen. All were drafted in these lower rounds during the Avila era.

Hiring Ryan Garko as VP of player development

This might be Avila’s best move that few talk about. In September 2021, Avila brought in Ryan Garko to head up player development in the minor leagues. Needless to say, player development has been a major eyesore — in fact, pretty much nonexistent — since the 1980s for the organization.

While the Tigers certainly aren’t the Los Angeles Dodgers yet in terms of developing players, there has been noticeable signs of prospects improving for the first time in years.

Even with the likes of top picks Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Casey Mize graduating to the majors (we’re not giving Avila credit for those moves, because any GM likely would have drafted those players in their slots), the farm system was ranked in the middle of baseball in August by Baseball America and seems to be trending upward. That’s better than the system being ranked at or near the bottom as it often has been over the years.

Recent call-up Parker Meadows developed well in Toledo and looks to be a five-tool player for years in center field. Jace Jung, a first-round pick in 2022, has hit 14 home runs in 47 games at Double-A Erie and was named the Midwest League’s best defensive second baseman by managers for his time at Single-A West Michigan.

Both Erie and Single-A Lakeland ended up making the playoffs in their respective leagues. Brought in during the Avila era, Garko has made a good impact so far on the organization.

The whole Jackson Jobe-Marcelo Mayer debate

Avila drafting high school pitcher Jackson Jobe No. 3 overall in 2021 instead of high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who went right behind Jobe to Boston with the No. 4 pick, has been a source of angst.

It still brings moans and groans from fans, wondering how Avila drafted a high school pitcher who can be fragile instead of a potential franchise player at a premium position like shortstop.

This still might turn out to be a bad decision, but take a look at the facts now. Jobe has risen up to Double-A with 80 strikeouts and just six walks in 56 minor league innings. Mayer is hitting .189 in 169 at-bats in Double-A. We’ll see how it pans out, but right now, it’s not as bad as thought for Tigers fans.

More pitching brought in during Avila era is coming

There are quality arms beyond just Jobe in the Tigers system. Ty Madden (drafted No. 32 overall in 2021) and Brant Hurter (drafted in 7th round in 2021) have been two of the Eastern League’s best starting pitchers this year at Erie.

Wilmer Flores hasn’t been as consistent this year in the minors after having a dominant 2022, but he’s still a talented prospect who has 90 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched.

Troy Melton, a fourth-round pick in 2022 under Avila’s watch, has had a nice year in Single-A and is another prospect to keep an eye on.

Bottom line

Hopefully current GM Scott Harris ends up taking the Tigers to heights of contention and championships that Avila couldn’t. But it is becoming more clear that Avila left Harris with a cupboard that has a little more in it than originally thought.