Feel the Bern: Are you worried about the Detroit Lions?

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Are you worried about the Detroit Lions? Well, if you have a pulse or have lived in Michigan for an extended period of time, you can’t help but worry about them.

The buildup to this season was so intense you’d have thought they were going to the Super Bowl, and it would be the first game played. Insane!

But now that the season is all of two games old, you’re probably searching for the Pepto-Bismol, especially after that loss to Seattle in overtime last Sunday.

If you’re going to answer the original question, you have to be honest. The Lions have lots of critical injuries very early in the season. They did beat the Chiefs, but remember, as far as we know, everyone was healthy. That situation has changed.

So yes, you should be worried, but you should also remember this is a physical game. At times, it’s brutal, but that’s the sport. Now is when you lean on head coach Dan Campbell. He talked often this preseason about how the team is deeper than it was last season and better suited for difficult times.

We shall find out rather quickly... like this Sunday!