Detroit Lions injury report: 4 starters out, 1 doubtful, 2 questionable vs. Atlanta Falcons

DETROIT – Seven Detroit Lions players are listed as on the injury report against the Atlanta Falcons, with four starters out, another doubtful, and two questionable.
Here’s the full report:
- Left tackle Taylor Decker is out with an ankle injury.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is out with knee and hamstring injuries.
- Safety Kerby Joseph is out with a hip injury.
- Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is out with a knee injury.
- Running back David Montgomery is doubtful with a thigh injury.
- Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable with a toe injury.
- Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is questionable with a groin injury.
The Lions are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the home opener, but they’ll have to do so with multiple starters out on both sides of the ball.