Detroit Lions injury report: 4 starters out, 1 doubtful, 2 questionable vs. Atlanta Falcons

Decker, Joseph, Moseley, Vaitai ruled out

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (Ed Zurga, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Seven Detroit Lions players are listed as on the injury report against the Atlanta Falcons, with four starters out, another doubtful, and two questionable.

Here’s the full report:

  • Left tackle Taylor Decker is out with an ankle injury.
  • Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is out with knee and hamstring injuries.
  • Safety Kerby Joseph is out with a hip injury.
  • Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is out with a knee injury.
  • Running back David Montgomery is doubtful with a thigh injury.
  • Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable with a toe injury.
  • Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is questionable with a groin injury.

The Lions are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the home opener, but they’ll have to do so with multiple starters out on both sides of the ball.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

