Dan Campbell gives injury updates on 4 starters before Detroit Lions battle Packers

DETROIT – Dan Campbell provided an update on the injury status of four starters before the Detroit Lions head to Green Bay to battle the Packers for first place.

The Lions were without seven starters during Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, but they might get a couple of them back for Thursday’s game at Lambeau Field.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Houston joined Josh Paschal, Khalil Dorsey, Hendon Hooker, and Julian Okwara on injured reserve last week, so they won’t return to the field anytime soon.

But Taylor Decker, Emmanuel Moseley, Kerby Joseph, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and David Montgomery are week-to-week after being held out against Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Campbell provided an update on four of those players.

“The two that are trending the most positive right now would be Decker and (Montgomery),” Campbell said. “Those are the two I’m starting to feel pretty good about.”

He said the coaching staff still isn’t sure if Joseph will be able to rejoin the secondary as it gets its first look at new Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

“We’re kind of waiting to see here,” Campbell said of Joseph’s status. “We’ll know a little bit more today.”

As for Moseley, who hasn’t yet made his Lions debut after signing as a free agent this offseason, he’s “doing well,” but the prognosis for Thursday doesn’t sound promising.

“It’s just a matter of, you know, Brad (Holmes) and I have talked about, ‘Is it time?’ Or do we wait until next week to see where he’s at, since we can’t really practice this week other than full-speed walkthrough?” Campbell said.

He didn’t provide an update on Vaitai, which probably means the Lions’ offensive line will be shorthanded once again. But getting Decker back would allow Penei Sewell to return to his more comfortable spot at right tackle.