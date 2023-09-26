David Spade calls Dan Campbell ‘a human biker bar’ in hilarious Detroit Lions segment

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell congratulates a player coming off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

DETROIT – There’s nothing better than a joke that’s both funny and true, and that’s exactly what David Spade delivered during a pregame segment about Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions this weekend.

The FOX NFL pregame crew introduced a segment called “Real or Fake” with Spade, and one of the topics was, “The Detroit Lions are legit this year.”

“That’s real,” Spade said. “Dan Campbell, have you seen him? He looks like a human biker bar. This is a guy who sits wherever he wants in the prison cafeteria. Scoot over.”

Campbell has been a source of these types of jokes ever since he talked about biting kneecaps at his introductory press conference. Back then, he was a media punching bag, but now, with the way he’s turned around the franchise, he’s earned respect.

But between the way he was featured on “Hard Knocks” and the comments in some of his press conferences, you can definitely see a little “human biker bar” in Campbell. As long as his personality works in the locker room, Lions fans don’t mind.