Remembering how Panthers embarrassed Detroit Lions during playoff race last year

Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers runs Detroit Lions during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DETROIT – Dan Campbell said he’s not using revenge as motivation this week as the Detroit Lions host the Panthers at Ford Field. But I’m sure fans haven’t forgotten what happened last season.

The Lions had clawed their way back from a 1-6 start to get to 7-7 and were right in the thick of the playoff race. With wins over the Panthers, Bears, and Packers down the stretch, they could have guaranteed themselves a spot.

Well, they took care of the Bears and Packers. The Panthers... not so much.

On Christmas Eve, Detroit traveled to Carolina to battle a 5-9 Panthers team that was also in contention for a playoff spot, thanks to an incredibly weak NFC South.

The teams each scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but the second was a massacre. The Panthers scored on a 91-yard touchdown drive, a 92-yard touchdown drive, and 68-yard drive that ended with a field goal as the half expired.

Detroit never recovered. A three-and-out after the break led to Carolina’s fourth touchdown, and suddenly it was 31-7. The Lions couldn’t get back within two scores until under 4 minutes remained in the game.

It was one of the worst defensive performances in franchise history. The Lions gave up 570 total yards -- 320 of which came on the ground. Chuba Hubbard averaged 10.4 yards per carry, while D’Onta Foreman averaged 7.9.

Even Sam Darnold had a rushing touchdown. Ouch.

Campbell used revenge as motivation heading into the Seattle game in Week 2 -- the Lions’ head-to-head loss to the Seahawks ultimately caused them to lose the playoff tiebreaker last season. Even though that Carolina game was technically just as damaging, he’s not taking the same route.

For one, this Panthers team doesn’t look anything like the one the Lions played last season. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young has taken over at quarterback. Myles Sanders is the featured running back. Adam Thielen and former Lion D.J. Chark are the leading receivers.

As bad as that beating was last season, it’s probably hard to muster much animosity toward a bunch of players who were wearing entirely different jerseys at the time.

This season, the Panthers are traveling to Ford Field to face a Lions team that’s far less desperate, but just as hungry. Detroit is 3-1 and in first place, with a legitimate chance to win the NFC North for the first time.

The Panthers haven’t been nearly as successful. They’re one of only two winless teams left in the league.