Aidan Hutchinson gets Detroit Lions off to hot start vs. Panthers with ridiculous interception

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball after making an interception in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Aidan Hutchinson is best known for his ability to rush to the passer, but on Sunday, he got the Detroit Lions off to a fast start with an incredible interception.

The Lions were already up 7-0 after forcing a punt and driving 81 yards in three plays. On the ensuing drive by the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young tried to throw a short screen pass to his running back, and Hutchinson was ready.

He sniffed out the play, waited for the pass, and caught it one-handed to give the Lions another possession in the red zone.

Five plays later, the Lions took a 14-0 lead.

This is just the latest in a series of amazing plays by Hutchinson since joining the Lions last season. He’s the fourth player in NFL history to have 10 sacks and four interceptions in his first two seasons -- and there are still 12 more games to play.

He’s also the all-time NFL leader in interceptions by a defensive lineman in his first two seasons.