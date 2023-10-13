Detroit Lions injury report: 7 players out, 2 questionable vs. Buccaneers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball for a first down as Richie Grant #27 of the Atlanta Falcons pursues in the fourth quarter at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Nine Detroit Lions players are listed on the injury report against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with seven ruled out and two questionable.

Here’s the full report:

Safety Brian Brach -- out with an ankle injury.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- out with a hamstring injury.

Offensive guard Jonah Jackson -- out with an ankle injury.

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal -- out with a knee injury.

Running back Zonovan Knight -- out with a shoulder injury.

Tight end James Mitchell -- out with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley -- out with a knee injury.

Tight end Sam LaPorta -- questionable with a calf injury.

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey -- questionable with an illness.

The Lions and Buccaneers are both in first place and looking to best position themselves for possible playoff seeding down the line. Detroit has overcome a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball, but this will be one of the tougher tests left on the schedule.