Detroit Lions injury report: 7 players out, 2 questionable vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Nine Detroit Lions players are listed on the injury report against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with seven ruled out and two questionable.
Here’s the full report:
- Safety Brian Brach -- out with an ankle injury.
- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- out with a hamstring injury.
- Offensive guard Jonah Jackson -- out with an ankle injury.
- Defensive lineman Josh Paschal -- out with a knee injury.
- Running back Zonovan Knight -- out with a shoulder injury.
- Tight end James Mitchell -- out with a hamstring injury.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley -- out with a knee injury.
- Tight end Sam LaPorta -- questionable with a calf injury.
- Cornerback Khalil Dorsey -- questionable with an illness.
The Lions and Buccaneers are both in first place and looking to best position themselves for possible playoff seeding down the line. Detroit has overcome a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball, but this will be one of the tougher tests left on the schedule.