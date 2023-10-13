54º
Join Insider

Sports

Detroit Lions injury report: 7 players out, 2 questionable vs. Buccaneers

Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonah Jackson all listed as out

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, NFL, Football, 2023 Detroit Lions
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball for a first down as Richie Grant #27 of the Atlanta Falcons pursues in the fourth quarter at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio, 2023 Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Nine Detroit Lions players are listed on the injury report against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with seven ruled out and two questionable.

Here’s the full report:

  • Safety Brian Brach -- out with an ankle injury.
  • Running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- out with a hamstring injury.
  • Offensive guard Jonah Jackson -- out with an ankle injury.
  • Defensive lineman Josh Paschal -- out with a knee injury.
  • Running back Zonovan Knight -- out with a shoulder injury.
  • Tight end James Mitchell -- out with a hamstring injury.
  • Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley -- out with a knee injury.
  • Tight end Sam LaPorta -- questionable with a calf injury.
  • Cornerback Khalil Dorsey -- questionable with an illness.

The Lions and Buccaneers are both in first place and looking to best position themselves for possible playoff seeding down the line. Detroit has overcome a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball, but this will be one of the tougher tests left on the schedule.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email