Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) goes up against Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Detroit Lions are heading to Tampa Bay for one of the biggest remaining games on their schedule against the first-place Buccaneers.

Detroit and Tampa Bay are both alone atop their respective divisions through five weeks -- the Lions leading the NFC North at 4-1 and the Buccaneers leading the NFC South at 3-1.

If these teams remain in first place, Sunday’s head-to-head matchup will be a major factor in terms of playoff seeding when January arrives. There’s still a lot of football left to play, but it was a Week 3 loss that cost Detroit a playoff tiebreaker last season, and this matchup could have massive implications, as well.

The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, blowing out three straight teams since their only loss of the season. Injuries are starting to pile up, but so far, the depth that Brad Holmes has built through the draft has proven enough to overcome that adversity.

Sunday’s game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., but it was flexed to 4:25 p.m. to be in front of a larger national audience.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

4:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

How to watch

TV: FOX

Online stream: Fubo

Betting odds