JAMO! Jameson Williams makes incredible touchdown catch to extend Detroit Lions’ lead

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown over Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Jameson Williams made an incredible touchdown catch at a critical moment Sunday to extend the Detroit Lions’ lead over Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers had just kicked a field goal to pull within four points of the Lions midway through the third quarter, and the Lions were facing a 3rd and 10 from the Tampa Bay 45-yard line.

Williams had already made a catch earlier in the drive -- an 8-yard gain on 2nd and 9. But his second target came with Jared Goff under heavy pressure, and the throw was a little bit short. Williams tried to come back to the ball, but couldn’t quite reel it in.

It wasn’t an egregious drop, but it hit Williams in the hands, and he probably should have made the catch.

Well, it didn’t take long for him to find redemption. On 3rd and 10, Goff dropped back and launched the ball toward the end zone. Williams had his cornerback beat, but came back to the ball and grabbed it right at the goal line.

Instead of punting the ball back to the Buccaneers with a precarious 10-6 lead, the Lions went up 17-6. It’s exactly the type of home run play Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell envisioned when they drafted Williams two years ago.

Here’s a look at the catch: