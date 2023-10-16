54º
Eminem shows Detroit Lions some love after 4th-straight win

Lions beat Buccaneers to improve to 5-1

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions got some love from rapper Eminem after they beat the first-place Buccaneers for a fourth-straight win.

The Lions showed Eminem on the big screen at Ford Field during last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers, and the crowd loved it. He was obviously watching again this week.

“Lions pride!!” he posted after Sunday’s win. “Detroit stand up!!”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, lived in Metro Detroit as a child and has been waiting just as long as anyone for the Lions to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Since he was born in 1972 (in Missouri), the team is 1-11 in playoff games and 1-1 at home in the postseason. Detroit has never hosted a playoff game at Ford Field.

This is probably the best Lions team of his lifetime, so maybe Jared Goff or Amon-Ra St. Brown will get a shoutout in his next album.

