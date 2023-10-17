Detroit Lions are 5-1, but do they belong in conversation with 49ers, Eagles?

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are tied with the 49ers and Eagles for the best record in the league, but do they really belong in that same conversation?

In this week’s Lions water cooler, we discussed whether it’s time to stop paying attention to the division standings entirely and move on to the larger NFC playoff picture.

The Lions are already 2.5 games ahead of the Green Bay Packers in the North, and if the playoffs started today, they would be the No. 3 overall seed.

We spent some time praising Jared Goff for his 353-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and agreed that he deserves a massive extension, even if it makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

What was most encouraging about the win over Tampa Bay? And how do we feel about the upcoming trip to Baltimore?

