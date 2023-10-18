Should Detroit Lions try to add these 2 players with local ties?

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL, but there are still a few positions that could be reinforced through trades or free agent signings.

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built a balanced and deep roster through the draft over the past three years. The team has legitimate NFL players everywhere on the field, and it’s been able to overcome a rash of injuries.

But now that the Lions are 5-1 and eyeing their first ever NFC North title, don’t expect them to be satisfied. There are always opportunities to supplement the roster and make it even better.

Holmes might not want to make big splashes through trades, because he would have to surrender valuable draft picks. But there are a couple of players with local ties who might be open to returning to Metro Detroit.

The first is Frank Clark, a former University of Michigan star who won two Super Bowls and went to three Pro Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark would give the Lions some much-needed depth at edge rusher alongside Aidan Hutchinson. He’s also got extensive playoff experience (17 games) and success (13.5 postseason sacks).

The Lions lost James Houston last month, and it’s unclear when he’ll return. The rest of the defensive line has been solid, but there’s room for improvement.

Clark was released by the Denver Broncos over the weekend as their season spirals out of control. He’s still got plenty left in the tank, though, racking up five sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and eight tackles for loss just last season.

Detroit would have to give up early-round draft picks to add players like Brian Burns or Maxx Crosby, but Clark is available on the open market.

Defensive back is another position of need for the Lions after starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Emmanuel Mosley both went down with season-ending injuries. Well, according to Tom Pelissero, of NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to trade or release defensive back Desmond King.

King, 28, attended East English Village in Detroit before going to Iowa. Last season with the Houston Texans, he had two interceptions, 89 tackles, and 10 tackles for loss.

King has played both cornerback and safety during his time in the NFL, so the Lions could use him in a variety of different roles. At the very least, it wouldn’t hurt to have some more depth in case Brian Branch suffers a setback or the injury bug bites again.

Holmes is obviously doing his due diligence with every player who becomes available. Nobody knows this roster as well as he does. Maybe he’ll consider Clark and/or King, or maybe he’ll look to improve the roster elsewhere.

Either way, based on his track record, Lions fans know they’re in good hands.