Detroit Lions announce 7 inactive players ahead of game; Ravens have 6

Jonah Jackson #73 of the Detroit Lions lines up with Taylor Decker #68 during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Detroit Lions announced seven inactive players ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the inactive players:

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Defensive lineman Charles Harris.

Running back David Montgomery.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Here are the inactive players for the Ravens: