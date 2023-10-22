Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions directs his team during the first quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field on September 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Detroit Lions are back on the road to face another playoff-caliber team. This time, it’s Lamar Jackson and the first-place Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens returned from London this week after taking down the Titans to improve to 4-2. They currently hold a half-game lead over the Browns and Steelers in the AFC North Division, while the Lions have built a comfortable 2.5-game cushion in the NFC North.

Jackson will be one of the more difficult challenges for a Detroit defense coming off a suffocating performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other than during their Week 1 victory over Patrick Mahomes, the Lions haven’t seen a quarterback close to Jackson’s caliber -- especially one who can do damage both through the air and on the ground.

The last time these two teams met in 2021, the Lions kicked what appeared to be a game-winning field goal with 1:04 left on the clock, only to watch Justin Tucker convert from 66 yards as time expired to devastate fans at Ford Field.

That was the third game of what ultimately became a 0-10-1 start for Detroit. These Lions look quite a bit different.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22

How to watch

TV: FOX

Online stream: Fubo

Betting odds