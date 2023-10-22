Fans roast Detroit Lions after pitiful first-half performance against Ravens

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

BALTIMORE, Md. – Fans roasted the Detroit Lions at halftime of their game against the Baltimore Ravens as they went into the locker room down 28-0 and trailing by more than 250 yards of total offense.

Almost nothing went right for Detroit in the first half. The Ravens scored touchdowns on four of their five drives, racking up 355 yards and 18 first downs. Only an unforced drop during a handoff from Lamar Jackson to Justice Hill kept the Ravens out of the end zone.

On offense, the Lions went three-and-out on each of their first three drives and then never recovered. Their fourth drive ended with a turnover on downs, and the final possession of the half was derailed by Penei Sewell’s second holding penalty of the day.

Detroit had just 97 yards and four first downs at the break.

When the Lions posted the halftime score on social media, fans did not hold back.

“This is the worst half of football I’ve watched in 20 years,” one fan wrote. “Absolutely unprepared and lackluster effort. Do better.”

“Cancel the flight and make the whole team walk back to Detroit,” another said. “This is a joke.”

“Please just try. I don’t care about the win anymore -- show heart, please.”

“Don’t come out of the locker room.”

“Who are you and what did you do with the Lions?”

And you had to know at least one person was going to say it: “SAME OLD LIONS.”

The Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL, starting 5-1 and beating fellow first-place teams like Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

But nothing went right Sunday. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes will try to regroup and have the team better prepared for next week’s Monday Night Football game against Las Vegas.