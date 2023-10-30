MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 best matchups for district final round of prep playoffs

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Second round of MHSAA playoffs should be even better than the first

The state playoffs in Michigan are in the district final round, aka the second round, this week. Here are the best five matchups in the Detroit area.

Saline (9-1) at Belleville (10-0) — There might not be a prep game in the country this week with a better quarterback matchup. Saline features senior and Notre Dame-commit C.J. Carr, while Belleville features one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the junior class, Bryce Underwood.

West Bloomfield (8-2) at Utica Eisenhower (9-1) — The playoffs usually feature great clashes between an Oakland County power and a Macomb County power, and this one should be no exception.

Macomb Dakota (8-2) at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (8-2) — Archrivals meet for a second time this year. Chippewa Valley won the first meeting, 28-21.

Detroit Cass Tech (7-3) at Southfield A&T (9-1) — Speed, speed and more speed will be on display when these powers collide for a rematch. The teams met in the season opener at Wayne State, with Southfield A&T winning, 29-27.

Roseville (7-3) at Grosse Pointe South (9-1) — Another rematch of a terrific regular season game, Roseville will be looking to avenge a 16-7 loss at South in Week 5.

Davenport University braces for possibly biggest game in school history

The kings of Division II football over the years in the state has obviously been Ferris State and Grand Valley State, but is a third school ready to join them?

Davenport University is in the midst of a dream season, starting 8-0 and moving up to No. 11 in the national poll, the highest it has ever been ranked.

That should make for an environment never before seen at the school on Saturday when Davenport welcomes in two-time defending national champion Ferris State for a noon kick in Caledonia.

Ferris State beat Davenport in the first round of the playoffs last year, 41-7.

Western Michigan topples Eastern Michigan

The Michigan MAC Trophy will officially have a new home this year. After Western Michigan’s 45-21 win at Eastern Michigan on Saturday, both Western Michigan and Central Michigan have wins this year over EMU, which beat both to win the trophy last year.

That means the recipient of the trophy this year will be the winner of the CMU-WMU game in Kalamazoo on Nov. 7.