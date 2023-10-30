Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby donates $1M to Eastern Michigan ahead of matchup against Detroit Lions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs off the field after being interviewed following the Raiders' 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has donated $1 million to Eastern Michigan University’s athletic department ahead of his Monday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions.

According to reports, EMU will name its football field after Crosby, who was named to their Ring of Honor this offseason

A homecoming of sorts for Raiders’ Pro-Bowl DE @crosbymaxx, who just before tonight’s MNF matchup vs. the Lions, donated $1 million to Eastern Michigan University Athletics. Eastern will name its field after Crosby, who was named to the EMU Ring of Honor this off-season. pic.twitter.com/iG5rD6sKm2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2023

Crosby went to his first NFL Pro Bowl in 2022, and he dominated the festivities as he took home defensive MVP after totaling five tackles, three pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in front of the Raiders home fans at Allegiant Stadium.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Jonah Jackson #73 of the Detroit Lions and NFC and Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders and AFC stand on the field during a break in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

The EMU alumnus finished his collegiate career with 41 tackles for loss and 20 sacks which ranked second in the school’s record books.

This season with the Raiders, Crosby, through seven games, has 40 total tackles with 24 solos, 16 assisted tackles, and 6.5 sacks to help his team improve to 3-4 in the young season.