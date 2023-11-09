Detroit Lions list 8 players on injury report, but promising update for 3 starters

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions listed eight players on their injury report Thursday, but that included a promising update on three starters.

Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Frank Ragnow all practice in full Thursday, adding to the confidence that Dan Campbell expressed earlier in the week that all three might play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Montgomery has missed the past two games with a rib injury, while Jackson battles an ankle issue and Ragnow nurses a bad toe.

If all three are active Sunday, it’ll be the first time in over a month that the Lions have their entire starting offensive line available with both top running backs.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday’s practice: