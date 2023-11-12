Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Chargers have 5

Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Detroit Lions lines up during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

LOS ANGELES – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the inactive players:

Cornerback Steven Gilmore

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Here are the inactive players for the Ravens: