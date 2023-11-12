Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Chargers have 5

LOS ANGELES – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here are the inactive players:
- Cornerback Steven Gilmore
- Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.
- Linebacker Trevor Nowaske.
- Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike.
- Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
- Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
Here are the inactive players for the Ravens:
- Safety AJ Finley.
- Running back Isaiah Spiller.
- Running back Elijah Dotson.
- Offensive lineman Zack Bailey.
- Defensive lineman Scott Matlock.