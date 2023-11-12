42º
Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Chargers have 5

Lions getting healthy along offensive line after bye week

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Detroit Lions lines up during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill, 2023 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the inactive players:

  • Cornerback Steven Gilmore
  • Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.
  • Linebacker Trevor Nowaske.
  • Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike.
  • Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
  • Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Here are the inactive players for the Ravens:

  • Safety AJ Finley.
  • Running back Isaiah Spiller.
  • Running back Elijah Dotson.
  • Offensive lineman Zack Bailey.
  • Defensive lineman Scott Matlock.

