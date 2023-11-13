Tony Romo has extremely high praise for Detroit Lions during win over Chargers

Tony Romo had high praise for the Detroit Lions during their Nov. 12, 2023, win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

LOS ANGELES – Longtime NFL quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo had some extremely high praise for the Detroit Lions while he called their win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions don’t play many games on CBS, so it’s not often that Romo gets to watch them in person. He had their game on Sunday, though, and he was effusive in his admiration.

“I didn’t know how complete this team was,” Romo said during the first half. “This is going to be a challenge -- everybody who’s talking about the top teams in the NFC, put them there. This is a top-two team, top-three team in the NFC right now. They’re going to be in the playoffs. They aren’t losing eight games this year. I doubt they lose seven. It’s going to be four or five, max.”

With the win, the Lions improved to 7-2 and maintained a 1.5-game lead in the NFC North Division. With eight games left on the schedule, Detroit would have to go 5-3 or 6-2 the rest of the way.

That certainly seems possible. The Lions are just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFL, and they’re one of only three teams in the league with fewer than three loses.

Later in the game, with the Lions and Chargers trading touchdowns back and forth, Romo continued to compliment Detroit.

“This is the time of year when contenders start to separate themselves, and I think Detroit is showing over and over again that you should believe in them,” Romo said.

Then, at the end, after Riley Patterson drilled a 41-yard walk-off field goal, Romo took it a step further.

“This is a formidable team who can win the Super Bowl,” he said.